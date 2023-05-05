Pic Of Mumbai Cop Covering Slippery Road With Sand Earns Praises Online

The post has amassed more than 61,000 views on Twitter.

Mumbai traffic police's considerable gesture has impressed social media users. A Twitter user Vaibhav Parmar shared a picture of a Mumbai traffic cop saving the day by sprinkling sand on the slippery road.

The caption posted with the picture reads, "*Appreciation Post* Today at Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called fire brigade but didn't wait he himself covering road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man." In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that the cop began his work after seeing bikes slipping on the road due to rain. In fact, a person who slipped injured his knee.

A user in the comments section, a user asked about the cop's name so that "he could be publicly appreciated.". "You should have asked his name, so he could be publicly appreciated for his work. Our police force has a tough job, working long hours, through extreme temperatures, inhaling toxic fumes throughout the day, with no protective equipment," the user wrote.

The post soon went viral and several users flooded the comments section thanking the Twitter users, who posted the photo, for bringing this story to the forefront.

"Sir, I thank you for this post. I personally feel, in India, we should build a system of rewarding someone when they contribute to society. Just an appreciation makes someone happy but a reward motivates the person and many others to start doing good work for society," a user wrote.

A user also praised the gestures of a few cops. "A few great people in the Police department have helped me maintain faith in the system. They care about the safety of citizens, going beyond their assigned duty."

