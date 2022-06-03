Photo Of 'Preschool Parking' In Venice Wins hearts On Internet

Many Twitter users said it's better than the way adults park their vehicles.

When the coronavirus restrictions lifted, parents were relived to be finally able to send their children to school. Their common complaint was that spending two years at home made children lazy and addicted to screen.

In some countries, parents were visible at the gate of the schools on the very first day. Children too were happy to come out of confinement and meet their friends. A photo gaining traction on the internet captures the moment beautifully.

It shows about one-and-half-dozen scooters parked in a narrow lane, presumably outside a school. The photo has been posted on Twitter by computer scientist Paul Graham.

"Preschool parking, Venice," the photo has been captioned.

It shows the colourful scooters neatly parked in a line with accessories on some of them. The photo has received over 15,000 likes and more than 1,000 people have retweeted it.

Many users said it teaches a very important lesson to adults about how to park their vehicles properly.

"Reminds me of the parking garages dedicated to bicycles in the Netherlands," tweeted Tim White, a musician.

"That's the coolest thing I seen on Twitter all day," another user tweeted while replying to the post.

Some users also posted other photos of similar scooters in other parts of the world when schools opened there. Others mocked the messy parking of cars and two-wheelers.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, schools in Delhi were briefly reopened before being closed again in December last year in view of the third wave of the pandemic. They finally opened in February this year.

Children were happy to be back and have been following the instructions being issued by their teachers.