'Phir Aa Gaya': Smriti Irani's Monday Mood Is Highly Relatable

Smriti Irani's latest Monday post will make you laugh out loud.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has done in it again. Declared her - "ahem" - feelings for Monday. In the past, Ms Irani has often amused her Instagram followers with her funny posts on the most dreaded day of the week. This time, she seems to have decided to smile her way into the first Monday of 2019 - with only a hashtag betraying her true feelings.

This morning, Ms Irani shared a picture on Instagram which shows her smiling widely. "When you stumble upon Monday ( ahem.....)" read the accompanying caption, which included the hashtag #phiraagaya (It's back).

The post seems to have been a very relatable one, collecting a ton of comments and almost 9,000 'likes' since being shared online.

"You have a very good sense of humour, ma'am!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Have a nice day," wished another. "I love your captions," a third wrote.

This isn't the first time that Smriti Irani has joked about Mondays. In the past too, she has shared funny GIFs, pictures and captions to talk about her Monday blues.

Take a look:

How has this Monday treated you so far? Let us know using the comments section below.