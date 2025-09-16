Passenger Makes Fresh Pasta On Flight, Video Goes Viral But Internet Is Divided

A plane passenger has divided the internet after she posted a video of herself making pasta from scratch during a flight. In the now viral video, pasta enthusiast Katie Brooks can be seen making gnocchi in her seat as the plane cruises at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

"POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself," Brooks wrote over the clip, adding in the caption, "Anyone else?"

In the clip, Ms Brooks can be seen holding a bowl in which she misses flour and water using her fingers. She then mixes the contents to form a dough ball, which she proceeds to roll into four separate long sections.

Ms Brooks, who runs pasta-making classes and workshops from her home in San Diego, then proceeds to cut the sections into smaller pieces with a cutting tool and shapes the pieces into gnocchi using a gnocchi board. She reveals in a final shot a plate full of her impressive pasta.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet divided

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 8.1 million views and thousands of comments as users were divided about Ms Brooks' act. While some did not find any problem with her little cooking session, others pointed out that it could cause a nuisance to fellow passengers.

"As a mom of a child with anaphylactic allergy to wheat, I'm shocked. Please don't do this in an airplane where people are contained in a small vessel, air is circulated and the nearest hospital is hours away," said one user, while another added: "God forbid an Indian did the same, the comment section would've gone crazy, the double standards!"

A third commented: "Some do it for the views. Some do it to show you how easy it can be. You did it for both. I love it."

A fourth said: "TSA wouldn't let me bring a small mason jar filled with nuts. They said the lid was a "sharp object" and I had to throw it away. How did they let you bring your metal scraper/cutter??!!"