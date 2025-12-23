Russian Man Kills Ex-Wife At Dubai Hotel Over Suspicion She Worked As Escort

A Russian man has been arrested for stabbing his ex-wife, a flight attendant, to death over the suspicion that she worked as an escort. The incident took place last week at the Voco Bonnington Hotel in Dubai.

The victim, 25-year-old Anastasia, was found in her hotel room with at least 15 stab wounds to her neck, torso, and limbs, according to The NY Post.

Police said the accused, 41-year-old Albert Morgan, allegedly gained access to her room by posing as a guest, wearing a hotel robe he took from the laundry, and convincing a hotel maid to let him in.

Morgan, a legal consultant, and Anastasia, who worked for the Russian airline Pobeda, had been married for two years.

After their separation, Morgan reportedly went through his ex-wife's private messages and became convinced that she worked as a high-end escort while they were still married. So, he travelled about 2,700 miles from Russia to the UAE.

According to investigators, Morgan initially planned to douse Anastasia with green paint and use scissors to cut her hair. However, when he entered the room, a confrontation broke out, and the situation escalated. He then allegedly stabbed Anastasia multiple times.

Anastasia was found lying in a pool of blood a few hours after the attack.

Morgan previously spent seven years in prison on drug charges. Reports state that he and Anastasia had arguments and domestic disputes. However, she chose to withdraw all the complaints she had made against him.

The hotel staff immediately contacted the police, who reviewed the CCTV footage and were able to identify Morgan. They contacted Russian authorities, who moved quickly to arrest him.

When Morgan returned to Russia, he reportedly asked to be sent to fight in the war in Ukraine. Some people accused of crimes in Russia have tried to join the military and have been sent to Ukraine as a way to avoid prison time. His plan, however, did not succeed, according to The Sun.

The Russian police have arrested him, and he has now been remanded in custody for two months while authorities continue their investigation into the case.