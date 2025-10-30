Hours After Party With Friends, Flight Attendant Dies In Gurugram

An air hostess, who was visiting a friend in DLF Phase 1, died after experiencing difficulty in breathing, police said on Monday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Simran Dadwal, 25, is a native of Punjab's Mohali and worked for Air India. She had come to her friend Nitika's house in Gurugram for a party on Saturday night, police said.

Several other friends were also present. After a late-night drinking party, everyone fell asleep. Around 5 am on Sunday, Dadwal reportedly experienced difficulty in breathing and informed her friends.

They then rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody, a senior police officer said.

The police have conducted a postmortem and handed over the body to the family, he said, adding that a viscera sample has been sent to FSL, Madhuban, for testing.

The probe is underway and the exact cause of death will be determined only after the viscera report, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)