Passenger Gives Hungry Traveller Food In Hyderabad Metro, Internet Divided

In a sweet gesture, a woman travelling on Hyderabad metro gave food to a fellow passenger after she heard her complaining to her friends about how hungry she was. The woman, who was moved by the sweet passenger's gesture, took to Reddit to share the same. While a section of people considered the post to be heartwarming, another section said that metro trains do not allow food to be consumed inside the trains and such rules should be adhered to.

A user, who goes by the handle Prudent-Action 3511 took to the platform and said, “I was going home from Raidurg in metro and started complaining to my friends about how hungry I was. We were joking about it nd I even pointed out someone's juice bottle in their bag nd joked about simply stealing it, they weren't looking at me so I was safe anyway.”

She added that a “nice lady”, who was sitting beside them asked if they were hungry. “Then she says she has pulihora that she had for lunch but left over, she said it's still good tho. And then other box is half full with pomegranates and asks if we want it,” she added. The user added that she was hesitant at first but took the pomegranates and ate them.

Within two minutes, the “nice lady” got up to leave at her stop and told her fellow passenger that she “could keep the box”. She continued on Reddit, “I knew how important boxes are for us women(learnt from mom loll) so I just took how much ever I could fit into my hand and returned it to her. She insisted I keep it but I still thanked her and gave it back.”

Concluding the post, the woman said that she was “so sweet” and her gesture “literally made my day!” She added, “I hope we all do random acts of kindness like this. Increases our hope in humanity.”

Since being shared yesterday, her post has 99 per cent upvotes. Although many people appreciated the random act of kindness, some pointed out that the woman was breaking the rules.

“Protect this lady at all costs,” said a user.

“Need more ppl like this and more posts like this,” added another person.

Another person said, “We should start sub called ‘wholesome Hyderabad' something of that sort. And post such things.”

“Why is no one noticing that we are not supposed to eat in the metro? It's a high footfall service and spillage is a pain to to clean,” remarked a person.

“Is it allowed to eat inside metro trains?” questioned a person.

