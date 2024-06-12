Passenger Banned From US Flight Over Viral Neck Pillow Travel Hack

The police were called on the man and then he was escorted out.

A traveller at Orlando International Airport was banned from a flight after he tried to get around paying for a checked bag by putting all his belongings into a pillowcase and claiming it was nothing more than a pillow. TikTok user @Natashaogranic shared the clip of a man arguing with security about his his "pillow" which later involved police, the New York Post reported.

"Stop letting these sites, social media, give you tips and tricks because sometimes it's not gonna work," she said in the video.

"This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating was simply just a pillowcase," she explained. "And the dude was like bro, everybody can see it's not a freaking pillow, like come on."

The airport also gave man a chance to pay to check his items, however, he waited up until the authorities closed the doors, to pay for the extra items.

The woman added that the man even tried to push himself onto the plane, "and they were like, bro, back away, we gave you your chance, and you didn't pay for it."

The police were called on the man and then he was escorted out.

"So stop listening to the internet," she concluded.

People on TikTok expressed their concern in the comments. Several users wrote that how can someone take such a big risk at an airport and refuse to back down.

"The airport is the one place I'm making sure I'm a model citizen. Are ppl not afraid of felonies and the no fly list?" one user questioned.

"I'll fight anyone anywhere anytime but never the airport. Getting out in the 'no fly list' is worse than a bad credit score," another said.

"I come to the airport ACTING CORRECT One place you will not find me is the no fly list," someone declared.

"I'm an airport employee and when I saw that original video I'm like lol that will never work.. happy to see it come to fruition," a supposed airport worker noted.