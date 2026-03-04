Advertisement
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
"Not Invited": Kim Jong-Un Dragged Into Meme Fest As Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Some pointed out that Kim, who is known for missile posturing, is completely left out of the current global battlefield.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Not Invited": Kim Jong-Un Dragged Into Meme Fest As Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies
Many made memes of how he might be feeling left out.
  • Social media memes show Kim Jong Un as a bystander amid US-Israel strikes on Iran
  • US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury targeting Iranian military and leadership sites
  • Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the high-level strikes in Tehran
Social media platforms are flooded with memes featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following a series of high-stakes military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran. While the actual conflict involves the US-Israel campaign against Iran, which intensified after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the internet has cast Kim Jong Un as the "bystander" or the "FOMO-stricken" observer of the global chaos. 

Some pointed out that Kim, who is known for missile posturing, is completely left out of the current global battlefield. One of the most viral meme features Kim Jong Un looking through binoculars or at a screen with captions like, "Are you monitoring the situation, son?" This portrays him as a curious spectator watching the Middle East escalation from a distance.

Many made memes of how he might be feeling left out, despite having the "best toys for the war."

See some memes going viral: 

US-Israel Strikes on Iran

On February 28, the US and Israel initiated "Operation Epic Fury," a massive campaign of airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and leadership sites. High-level strikes in Tehran confirmed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several top military and political figures. 

Tehran has responded with widespread missile and drone salvos targeting Israel and US military bases and civilian infrastructure across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the mission is to "permanently block" Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantle its offensive missile capabilities. While the Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths in Iran, the US military has confirmed that four service members were killed in the conflict.


 

Kim Jong‑Un, Kim Jong‑Un Memes, Iran-Israel Conflict
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
