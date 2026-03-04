"Not Invited": Kim Jong-Un Dragged Into Meme Fest As Iran-Israel Conflict Intensifies

Social media platforms are flooded with memes featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following a series of high-stakes military strikes by the US and Israel against Iran. While the actual conflict involves the US-Israel campaign against Iran, which intensified after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the internet has cast Kim Jong Un as the "bystander" or the "FOMO-stricken" observer of the global chaos.

Some pointed out that Kim, who is known for missile posturing, is completely left out of the current global battlefield. One of the most viral meme features Kim Jong Un looking through binoculars or at a screen with captions like, "Are you monitoring the situation, son?" This portrays him as a curious spectator watching the Middle East escalation from a distance.

Many made memes of how he might be feeling left out, despite having the "best toys for the war."

See some memes going viral:

"Sir, still no missiles headed our direction"



"Refresh it again" pic.twitter.com/DLY81nWkXp — First Of His Name (@SoupLorrd) March 2, 2026

Everyone is scared of Kim Jong Un expect his tailor 😭 pic.twitter.com/Edc33WKbC4 — TOIS🌴 (@sammie_boi20) March 1, 2026

"Did he just say launch, it was was lunch sir, lets check well"😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bi2dBHdZ8r — Kl@xon🦅 (@lonelylonerk) March 2, 2026

Kim Jong Un when one missile mistakenly lands in North Korea pic.twitter.com/xnoFSKTyl0 — Katatumba (@ninyeKatatumba) March 2, 2026

Kim Jung Un when he sees something like a missile across the sky but it turns out to be a shooting star pic.twitter.com/zaBCDpaxkd — Attah Akor (@attah_akor) March 1, 2026

when you have the best toys but no one calls you to play the game pic.twitter.com/fu4WRkJvC9 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 28, 2026

Kim Jong UN waiting for missile to land in North Korea😂😂😂 #KimJongUn #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/uv2q5xJNIP — Kingsley Nazic (@chinazakingsle6) March 1, 2026

US-Israel Strikes on Iran

On February 28, the US and Israel initiated "Operation Epic Fury," a massive campaign of airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and leadership sites. High-level strikes in Tehran confirmed the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several top military and political figures.

Tehran has responded with widespread missile and drone salvos targeting Israel and US military bases and civilian infrastructure across the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the mission is to "permanently block" Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and dismantle its offensive missile capabilities. While the Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths in Iran, the US military has confirmed that four service members were killed in the conflict.



