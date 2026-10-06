Not Free Food Or Perks: Woman Reveals The Best Part Of Working At Google

Instagram creator Hema has shared what she believes is the best part of working at Google, and it is not the free food or the big perks. In the video, Hema says that most people think working at Google is about the benefits. However, for her, the real highlight is the people. She explains that you are surrounded by sharp minds, but they are humble and collaborative. They do not make you feel left behind, whether it is organising an entire festive performance or working on a major project. They work as a team, which she describes as beautiful.

Hema refers to the popular idea that you become an average of the five people you spend the most time with. She says it is true, and when you are surrounded by such people, you are bound to grow.

Her message to those who are still working hard to reach their goals is simple. Work hard, trust the process, and build an environment that inspires you. She says it will then be worth every second.

Watch the video here:

However, the video drew mixed reactions on social media. While many users praised her positive work experience and upbeat outlook, others were more sceptical. Several commenters left supportive messages such as "Very nice" and "Very good", while one user even wrote, "Please refer me for a product manager role." Not everyone agreed, however. Some pointed out that her perspective might change under different circumstances. "This good feeling will be gone once you are fired," one user commented.