No Network For A Month: Rajasthan Man Climbs Telecom Tower, Threatens Suicide

A man climbed a mobile phone tower in Rajasthan's Deeg district and threatened to take his own life, alleging poor mobile network connectivity in his village. The incident occurred in Bedham village, where the man, identified as Pushkar, said residents had been facing network issues for around a month. He claimed the poor connectivity was affecting phone calls, internet access and other online activities, causing inconvenience and financial losses to local residents.

Pushkar also alleged that mobile users were paying high recharge charges despite receiving inadequate network service.

After being alerted, personnel from the Sadar police station reached the spot and began persuading him to come down safely. Police said their immediate priority was to prevent any untoward incident.

District Superintendent of Police Sharan Kamble said, "We received information that a young man had climbed a telecom tower over alleged technical issues and poor mobile network connectivity. Following the alert, personnel from the Sadar police station were immediately dispatched to the site. After counselling and interacting with the youth, police successfully persuaded him to come down from the tower safely."

According to police, Pushkar remained atop the tower for nearly three-and-a-half hours. Technical staff from Jio were called to inspect the site and assess the reported network issues.

He eventually came down safely after discussions with police and telecom officials.

Police Station In-Charge Virendra said, "The youth climbed the telecom tower over complaints of poor mobile network connectivity and expensive recharge plans. Technical staff from Jio were called to the spot, and the network-related issues were inspected and addressed. After nearly three-and-a-half hours of persuasion and remedial action, the youth, identified as Pushkar, agreed to come down from the tower."

In an era where mobile connectivity underpins everything from communication to essential online services, the incident highlights the growing frustration among users when poor network coverage disrupts daily life.



(With inputs from Akram Deen Khan)