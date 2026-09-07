How Congress's Punjab Assignment For Sachin Pilot Shapes His Rajasthan Plans

Sachin Pilot has a new assignment: the Rajasthan leader was appointed the organisation in-charge for neighbouring Punjab over the weekend. The 48-year-old leader replaces Bhupesh Baghel, who has been moved to Assam in the same position.

Punjab, where the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party is in power, goes to polls early next year.

Punjab Congress has reportedly been dealing with internal differences for some time now. Pilot's biggest challenge will, therefore, be to bring leaders and workers from different camps onto a common platform, such as those loyal to the state unit chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and the camp of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Bhupesh Baghel, organisation in-charge of Punjab until Saturday, was not only unable to bring these leaders together, but appeared to side with Warring. The faction opposed to Warring continued to demand a leadership change in Punjab. At one point, posters came up in some parts of Punjab against Baghel too.

Baghel had been appointed Punjab Congress in-charge in February 2025. He favoured retaining Raja Warring and opposed a leadership change before the elections, which made him a target for detractors as he failed to maintain neutrality.

This assignment could impact not only the election outcome in Punjab but also the future political battle in Rajasthan and Pilot's own political aspirations.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Punjab soon. Many party members and observers believe that Pilot's most crucial task will be to bring these leaders together without conflict in the poll-bound state.

With the Punjab assignment, the wait for Pilot's return to Rajasthan politics also gets prolonged, though there are still two years to elections in that state.

Party sources suggest that if Pilot performs well in Punjab, he could be entrusted with the next major assignment in Rajasthan.

His appointment has sparked discussions across political circles, linking the two states. A victory in Punjab will help shape Sachin Pilot's political future in Rajasthan. He has witnessed internal political strife up close; his home state has long been plagued by factionalism and infighting within the Congress party.

The tussle for the Chief Minister's chair between Gehlot and Pilot is a long-standing political rivalry with Pilot's supporters frequently projecting him on social media as the face of the party in the next state elections.

If Pilot succeeds in securing a Congress victory in Punjab, it will have strategic repercussions for Rajasthan's politics. A Congress MP, not willing to be named, remarked that this assignment would influence both the Congress party's political strategy in the state and Pilot's own stature.