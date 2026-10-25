Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Playful IFL Trophy Moment Goes Viral

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a lighthearted moment with the Indian Football League (IFL) trophy, drawing smiles from social media users with his playful interaction. In a playful moment captured on camera, the minister picked up the giant silver trophy and appeared to walk away with it before bursting into laughter and putting it back, leaving people around him amused.
Along, who handles the Higher Education and Tourism portfolios in Nagaland, shared the video on his official Instagram account. The clip showed him standing on a stage beside the trophy, smiling and waving at the cameras before lifting the massive silverware.
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He then appeared to walk away with the trophy but stopped midway, laughed and returned it to its place. The minister subsequently posed for more photographs.
Along added a humorous caption to the video, explaining that he had turned up in a white shirt because the team jersey was not available in his size. He also expressed his support for Nagaland United, saying that while they had now seen the trophy, it was time for the team to bring it home.
What Is Indian Football League
The Indian Football League (IFL), previously known as the I-League, is one of India's premier professional men's football competitions. Organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the league gives clubs from different parts of the country an opportunity to compete at the national level.
Social Media Reaction
The minister's playful interaction with the trophy drew several reactions online.
One user commented, "So cute."
Another user noted, "I love it."
"Coolest politician," added a third user.
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