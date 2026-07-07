Mumbai Woman Rejected As Tenant Over 'Numerology Number', Influencer Claims

A video posted by artist-influencer Vagmita Singh has ignited discussion online, with the influencer claiming that a friend was refused a rental flat in Mumbai over her numerology number. In the Instagram video, Singh said her friend had arranged to meet a landlady to view a flat. She described the landlady as sophisticated and well educated.

According to Singh, the landlady began the meeting by asking her friend, "What's your number?" Her friend initially thought she was being asked for her phone number. However, the landlady clarified that she meant her numerology number, which is calculated from a person's date of birth.

Singh said the landlady then compared the numbers and told her friend that her house was associated with the number four while her friend's number was seven. She reportedly said the combination would be a bad match and refused to rent out the property.

Watch the video here:

The influencer expressed disbelief over the incident, saying she did not know what to call the situation. She then jokingly sang the line, "Iss Mental Illness Ko Main Kya Naam Dun," to highlight her reaction.

The video prompted a wave of humorous reactions online. One user joked, "Arre par yeh to Rahu-Ketu wala combination tha. Aunty missed the most perfect tenant," suggesting that the landlord had overlooked an ideal match according to numerology.

Another user defended the pairing, writing, "Love seeing the girlies who actually understand numerology. 4/7 is honestly one of the strongest pairings."

Meanwhile, a third user took a dig at the city's quirky rental scene, commenting, "Iss sheher mein tarot-tarot ke owners hain," implying that Mumbai's landlords are increasingly influenced by unconventional beliefs.

The video has attracted attention on social media, with many users debating unusual criteria that some landlords use when choosing tenants. The claim has not been independently verified.