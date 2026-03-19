Mumbai Woman Pays Rs 1.2 Lakh Rent For 3BHK In Andheri West, Identifies As 'Stay-At-Home Daughter'

A video featuring a Mumbai woman who pays Rs 1.2 lakh monthly rent for a 3BHK flat in Andheri West while describing herself as a "stay-at-home daughter" has gone viral. The interview, conducted by vlogger Arya Kothari for his "Rent in Mumbai" series, has sparked a massive online debate regarding privilege, the definition of "struggle," and the city's soaring cost of living.

In the video, the woman shows off her well-maintained 3-bedroom apartment in Andheri West featuring a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, and views of the sea and the Mumbai Metro. A big pink bow dominates her bedroom wall, which she proudly calls part of her "perfect girl's room." She also showcases her furry companion, a pet cat, and points out a cherished painting, offering a glimpse into her cozy sanctuary.

The woman stated she does not have a conventional job and is a "stay-at-home daughter" who "struggles a lot." She mentioned she "begged her uncle a lot" to get the apartment. She suggested that a monthly income of at least Rs 2.5 lakh is necessary to live comfortably in such a space.

When asked about her work, she clarified that her role involves family caregiving. She shared that her mother has schizophrenia and the family moves to Mumbai during winters because her mother cannot tolerate the cold. "I do a lot of things for my family, and that's how I'm getting paid. I think throughout my childhood, I've been a mother to my own mother. My mom has schizophrenia. She can't tolerate cold, and that is the reason why in winters we come to Mumbai because it's pretty hot here," she explained.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over 1.3 million views, drawing a wide range of reactions. Many users mocked her use of the word "struggle" while paying such high rent without a job. Some people defended her after she revealed her mother's health condition, noting that being a caregiver is a full-time responsibility.

One user commented, "Comfort is relative. For some people, comfort means a Rs 1.2 lakh monthly rent. For others, their whole Rs 80k salary is busy fighting just to keep them ‘comfortable."

Another said, "Her mother has schizophrenia, and that's the saddest part, and this girl takes care of her mother! Good girl; lucky parents to have her as a daughter."

A third user wrote, "Why do commentators on IG glorify struggle? Nothing glamorous about struggle. At best it's an avoidable situation. And nothing wrong if one has a good life," while a fourth added, "Taking care of schizophrenic is not easy. enjoy your stay there."

The "stay-at-home daughter" label also became a talking point, with some calling it their "new favourite word" while others pointed out the massive gap between her lifestyle and that of average salaried professionals in Mumbai.