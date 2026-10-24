Mountaineer Opens Up About Facing Her Period At 16,000 Feet With No Sanitary Pads

A mountaineer, Yogeshwari Bohare, has shared a video showing how she made a makeshift sanitary pad during a mountain expedition at 16,000 feet. With no sanitary pads available and no other women around to help, she used tissue paper and medical tape to manage the situation.

Bohare shared the video on her Instagram account, showing one of the challenges women may face during high-altitude expeditions.

In the video, she explained that her period had started the previous night. With another four to five days left at the location and no other women around, she decided to use the supplies available to her.

Watch Video Here:

She layered several pieces of tissue paper, folded them to make them thicker and used medical tape to secure the edges. After preparing the makeshift pad, she held it up to the camera and said she would see whether it worked.

While sharing the video, Bohare explained that she had to find a solution because sanitary pads were not available and she was the only woman around.

She wrote that mountains teach people more than climbing. They also teach them to adapt, survive and find solutions during difficult situations.

Bohare also pointed out that periods do not stop during expeditions and that women continue to face challenges in the mountains that are rarely discussed.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "We bleed, we climb, we survive. That's the strength of a woman."

Another user noted, "Brave enough."

"More power to you girl," added a third user.