Man's 4 Km Noida Commute In 45 Minutes Highlights Traffic Challenges, Sparks Debate

A startup founder from Noida has triggered a discussion online about long commute times and poor urban infrastructure after sharing his daily travel experience.

Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, shared on X that his office in Noida is only 4 kilometers from his home. Despite this, he said it takes him approximately 45 minutes to travel this distance by car.

He clarified that this isn't a mistake, but rather his daily routine. He also said that if he had walked, stopping for tea in between, he would probably have reached faster.

He also stated that despite having world-class talent and modern workplaces, the roads connecting homes and offices have not kept pace with development and are still lagging behind.

Check Out The Post Here:

My office is 4 km from home in Noida.



I spend 45 minutes getting there every single day.



That's not a typo.



4 km. 45 minutes. In a car.



At that speed, I could've walked, gotten a chai break, and still reached before the traffic cleared.



But here's the thing, I'm not even the… — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) March 26, 2026

He further stated that long commutes impact work productivity, as people begin to feel tired before they even begin work.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after seeing experience shared by Swapnil.

One user commented, "You can start walking."

Another user noted, "Solution is quite simple, don't use your car, use a bike."

A third user added, "4km in 45 mins is absurd."

