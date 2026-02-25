Delhi-Noida Traffic Alert: 7-Hour DND Flyway Shutdown Till March 18, Check Alternate Routes

DND Flyway Traffic Advisory: The Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway will be closed for 7 hours daily till March 18, 2026, due to repair and resurfacing work being carried out by Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. According to the advisory released by Noida Police, the shutdown would affect commuters using the DND Flyway, which is a crucial roadway for the NCR used by millions of people everyday. During the mentioned period, the commuters are advised to use alternate routes and be careful of the diversions to avoid inconvenience.

When Will The DND Flyway Be Shut?

According to the Noida Police, the DND Flyway will be completely closed from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM every night until March 18, 2026. During this time, commuters can use alternative routes to travel between Delhi and Noida.

What Are The Alternate Routes?

1) According to the advisory, the vehicles travelling from Mahamaya towards DND can proceed directly to Chilla via Dalit Prerna Sthal.

2) On the other hand, the vehicles travelling from Rajnigandha/Sector 15 towards Delhi via DND toll can take a U-turn at the toll and proceed to Chilla to reach their destination.

यातायात एडवाइजरी ! pic.twitter.com/Gp0yplvd66 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 21, 2026

Policy Initiatives At Invest UP Mega Road Show In Singapore

In other news, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a comprehensive roadmap on the second day of his Singapore visit. He outlined initiatives aimed at transforming the state into a USD 1 trillion economy during the Invest UP Mega Road Show.

He described the state's 'Triple S' model (Safety, Stability, and Speed) as the biggest guarantee for investment.

"In the past 9 years, we have not only created an atmosphere of security in Uttar Pradesh but also demonstrated how scale can be combined with skill and speed. Uttar Pradesh has today earned recognition not only for technology and trust but also as a state leading India into a new era of transformation," Adityanath said.