Manager Rejects Employee's Sick Leave Without Hospitalisation Proof, Sparks Debate On Workplace Etiquette

An employee has gone viral after sharing a case of managerial overreach, sparking debate about Indian work culture. As per the social media post, the employee was denied sick leave for a fever and stomach issues, with the manager demanding they use earned leave instead, claiming that sick leave requires three days of hospitalisation.

The manager further micromanaged the situation by reprimanding the employee's "tone", stating that they should be asking for permission rather than informing them of their absence.

"Yesterday I had a fever and gut issues. I called my manager roughly one hour before my shift and said I'll be taking sick leave since I'm not well. His first response was: “Are you informing me or requesting approval?” He explained my tone sounded like I was informing, but I should be asking permission," the user wrote.

"I didn't have the energy to argue, so I rephrased and requested leave. Then he said sick leave requires being hospitalised for 3 days with doctor's proof. I knew that wasn't correct, since policy says minimum 2 days and can be rest/domiciliary medication or hospitalisation."

Not willing to use earned leave, the employee went to a doctor, got a medical certificate recommending two days' rest and applied for sick leave on the HR portal.

"After some back-and-forth, the last response I got was that I need to share the prescription with my manager and the team lead, they will review it, and only then I'm allowed to put sick leave."

The employee sought the internet's advice, stating they were new to the corporate setup and confused by the sick leave etiquette.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'Dreamt I Was In Lunar Orbit': Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman's 2016 Tweet Manifesting Moon Journey Viral

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users slammed the manager, while others advised the employee to keep the evidence in case the situation escalates.

"Your manager sounds like someone who has had their head in their a** for far too long. I really hate it when people who think they're in power start acting all cocky," said one user, while another added: "What type of company is this? I have taken sick leave for something as minor as a headache lol."

A third commented: "Check your offer letter and other documentation. Your leave policy should be mentioned there. And btw you should have replied "I'm informing you" to your manager. No one requests sick leave. Choose health over donkeys."

A fourth said: "Clear case of violation of personal information since managers are not authorised to see your medical information, only HR and company doctors, also if it's an MNC, this should be escalated to HR. Although it's India, so not sure how effective that will be."