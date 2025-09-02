Medical Exam Body To Issue FMGE Pass Certificates From Sept 16, Check Details

FMGE June 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday announced the schedule for the distribution of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Pass Certificates. Qualified candidates can collect their certificates between September 16 and October 15, 2025, from the NBEMS office in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Pass Certificates will be issued at the NBEMS office, PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, as per the schedule mentioned on each candidate's entry slip.

Candidates must report on their assigned date and time, carrying original documents as specified in the Information Bulletin along with a printed copy of the entry slip for entry into the NBEMS office.

Here's Direct Link To Download Entry Slip

The entry slip can be downloaded from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using the candidate's roll number and date of birth. The self-declaration form included in the entry slip must be filled in advance and submitted at the time of collection. Certificates will not be issued without this document.

Pass Certificates will be released only after verification of original documents and candidate identity, including biometric and Face ID checks.

FMGE June 2025: Key Instructions For Candidates

Certificates will not be issued to representatives; only the candidate can collect them.

Candidates must adhere to their assigned time slots to avoid crowding.

Travel arrangements should account for possible delays during verification and issuance.

Candidates unable to collect their certificates as scheduled must seek prior approval for a revised date through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal (CWP).

Such requests will be entertained only after October 15, 2025.

For queries, candidates may contact NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal.