FMGE: Final Opportunity For Aspirants To Submit Deficient Documents

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification informing Foreign Medical Graduates about the deadline to submit their eligibility documents by January 5, 2025. The board has also released a list of candidates who have not submitted their documents deficient in their applications.

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "In line with the clause 2.8.3 and 8.27.2 of the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2024, the list of candidates who have failed to rectify the deficiencies even by 30.12.2024 towards determination of their eligibility for FMGE is as under..one final opportunity is being given to the candidates to submit the requisite documents. The documents can only be submitted through the Online Deficient Document Submission Portal from 03.01.2025 (11 am onwards) till 05.01.2025 (11:55 pm)."

The deficiencies are of following nature and have been communicated to the respective candidates by NBEMS through email:

Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate duly apostilled/attested by the Embassy of India in the country from where the primary medical qualification has been obtained.

Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC/MCI (If applicable)/ Admission Letter/ Proof of qualifying NEET-UG

Proof of Citizenship

Mismatch in Name/Date of Birth in documents submitted

Supportive documents for transfer from one medical institution to another

Mark sheet of standard 12th and Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC)

Only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear in the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination. Candidates who submit both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification will be allowed to appear in the exam.

"Candidates not fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria shall be declared ineligible and Admit card will not be issued to them. No further opportunity to submit deficient documents shall be provided," the notification added.

The exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is scheduled for January 12. The admit card for the exam will be released on January 8, and results will be declared by February 12.

