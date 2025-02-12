FMGE December 2024: NBEMS To Release Pass Certificates On This Date

FMGE December 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the release date for the pass certificates of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). According to the official notice, FMGE December 2024 pass certificates will be issued in person between February 24 and May 23, 2025.

The NBEMS official notice reads, "The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi, from February 24 to May 23, 2025, as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate."

"Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on the assigned schedule due to exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates will be required to seek prior approval from NBEMS for a revised schedule for collecting the pass certificate by sending a request through the Communication Web Portal (CWP) of NBEMS. Such requests should be sent after May 23, 2025, as they will be attended to after the completion of the event," the official notification further reads.

Candidates who qualified for the FMGE exam held on January 12 can download the entry slip, which is required to collect the certificate, from NBEMS. The entry slip can be obtained either offline or online through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

FMGE 2025: Exam Pattern

The FMGE question paper consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two sessions. Each session contains 150 questions and lasts for 150 minutes. The exam includes multiple timed sections within each session. For example, if there are three sections (A, B, and C), each section contains 50 questions, with 50 minutes allocated per section.

The exam is conducted biannually by the NBEMS to screen Indian or overseas citizens who possess a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India and who wish to obtain provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council.