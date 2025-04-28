Advertisement

Foreign Medical Graduate Exam June 2025 Registration Begins, Here's All You Need To Know

FMGE June 2025 Registration: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is held for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have graduated from medical colleges abroad and wish to practice medicine in India.

FMGE June 2025 Application: The application form is available at natboard.edu.in.
FMGE June 2025 Application: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session today. The board has also released the registration and examination schedule. The registration process for FMGE began at 3pm on the official website, natboard.edu.in. The deadline for application submission is May 17. The exam is scheduled for July 26, and the results are expected to be announced by August 26. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

FMGE June 2025 Application: Key Dates

  • FMGE online application begins    April 28, 2025 (From 3pm)
  • Application last date                    May 17, 2025 (Till 11.55pm)
  • Admit card release date            July 22, 2025
  • Date of examination                    July 26, 2025
  • Announcement of result            By August 26, 2025

FMGE June 2025 Application: Steps To Apply 

  • Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the exam 'FMGE June 2025' from the list.
  • Click on the 'Register' link to access the application form.
  • Fill out the application form with details such as the candidate's name, date of birth, gender, nationality, mobile number, email address, and other required information.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Following successful submission, you will receive your User ID and password at the registered email address and mobile number.
  • Use the given credentials to sign in, complete the application form, and submit it.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is held for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have graduated from medical colleges abroad and wish to practice medicine in India. The exam enables returning graduates to meet the required guidelines to practice as medical professionals in the country. 

For queries related to application form submission/refund of failed transactions/payment gateway-related issues etc., candidates are advised to reach out to NBEMS candidate care Support at
+91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login. 

