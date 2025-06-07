Man With Rs 20 Lakh Salary Can't Afford A Home In Gurugram, Viral Post Sparks Discussion

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A social media post highlights a man earning Rs 20 lakh annually unable to afford a home in Gurugram. The tech professional emphasizes that high salaries do not guarantee housing affordability in major cities. Discussion on social media reflects widespread concern over soaring real estate prices across Indian cities.

Owning a home remains a major aspiration for many, driven by the desire for stability and potential income. However, in recent years, surging property prices have pushed homeownership out of reach for many in major metro cities. Amid this, a social media post about a man earning Rs 20 lakh a year and still unable to afford a home in Gurugram has triggered a discussion about soaring real estate prices in Indian cities. Taking to X, a tech professional named Akhilesh claimed that if his friend, who is earning Rs 1.2 lakh a month, buys a house with proper amenities, he would end up living paycheck to paycheck.

"Was having a discussion with a friend in Gurgaon. His CTC is 20 lakh. His in-hand is around 1.2 lakh per month after taxes, epf, and deductions. He doesn't splurge. No car. No kids. just a waifu," the techie wrote on X.

"Every project he visits starts at 2.5 crore. The brochures talk about infinity pools, Zen gardens, Italian marble, biometric lifts. If he buys this, he has to live paycheck to paycheck. No buffer. No vacations. No emergencies," he added.

Further, the techie claimed that his friend probably earns more than 95% of India, but he still cannot afford a home in his own city. "The market is not broken. It's working exactly as designed - for someone else," he concluded.

The post has gone viral on social media, sparking a discussion of soaring prices in Indian cities.

"It's wild how even a high salary feels inadequate in certain cities. Many people are in the same boat, juggling expenses while trying to save. It makes you question what success means nowadays," wrote one user.

"It is same story everywhere. In Hyd a Triplex villa outside ORR quotes min 2.5CR. There are villas bein sold for 9 CR, not sure what on earth these villas have. If one wants an apartment prices range from 1.5 to 3CR basis location. Buying a home in not a common man's dream any more. Real estate market is completely in the hands of black money hoarders," commented another.

"Gurgaon has brand new flats strating from as low as 65 lacs for 2BHK. Humans are aspiring high with shallow pockets,' expressed a third user.

"With this money he can go to his ancestral home(most probably in a village), he can built a lutyen bungalow there with this much money. Clean air,clean water, Grandeur home, social life,Stick with the cultural roots, better health, there are countless benefits," suggested another.

"Not just your friend, even ppl whose CTC is 50lakh couldn't afford to buy apartments, forget about villas. For a low per capita country like India the real estate prices are in sky. Yet every project is sold out in pre-launch. Who & how they are buying is a mystery," commented one user.