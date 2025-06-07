Chinese Women Pay Rs 600 To These 'Man Mums' For Hugs. Here's Why

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Young women in China are paying for five-minute hugs from men known as "man mums." The term "man mum" now refers to men offering comforting embraces, blending strength with gentleness. Hugs are arranged via chat apps and typically occur in public spaces like malls or subway stations.

In China, a growing trend sees young women paying around 50 yuan (Rs 600) for five-minute hugs from so-called "man mums". Once a term for muscular men, "man mums" now refers to those offering comforting, stress-relieving embraces, valued for their gentleness and warmth. These paid hugs are arranged via chat apps and usually take place in public spaces like malls or subway stations, offering emotional relief during stressful times.

According to the South China Morning Post, the term originally described muscular gym-goers, but it now refers to men who combine physical strength with traditionally feminine traits like gentleness and patience.

A stressed-out student recently posted online that she wanted to pay for a hug from a kind, fit "man mum" to cope with thesis pressure.

"I was hugged once in secondary school and felt safe. We can just hug for five minutes at an underground station," she wrote. The post went viral, racking up more than 100,000 comments.

A search of man mum on social media brings up more posts from women in major cities looking to pay for hugs. They choose such men based on manners, patience, body type, and appearance, often chatting privately before meeting. Some tall, athletic women are also considered, according to SCMP.

Most hugs happen in public places like underground stations or shopping centres and cost between 20 to 50 yuan (Rs 250 to Rs 600). One woman said that after three hours of overtime, she found a man, Mum, who hugged her for three minutes, gently patting her shoulder as she vented about her boss.