Man Wearing Lion Costume Steals Chocolates. Bizarre Theft Caught On CCTV

The CCTV footage shows the man sneak past the camera. He's dressed in a yellow onesie with with long sleeves, an attached lion tail and an attached hood. He's also wearing a large mismatching black wig. He briefly opens and peeks into a fridge before moving out of the frame.
Soon, an accomplice wearing a black jacket with 'Uber' on the back joins him.
Police say the two men stole a number of items including an Apple iPhone 8, four Microsoft surface pro computers, a hair iron (may be for his unruly mane), Canon camera and chocolates.
The burglary took place last Sunday.
Watch the bizarre CCTV footage below:
Police are appealing for information following a 'lion man' burglary on Down Street, Collingwood on 22 April. https://t.co/rSe1Pw4vk4pic.twitter.com/K8s0wGzwoH— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) April 27, 2018
Last year, an armed man dressed as a giant coca-cola bottle stole $500 from a pizza place in the United States.
Last year, an armed man dressed as a giant coca-cola bottle stole $500 from a pizza place in the United States.
Not-so-smooth criminals.
