Man Wearing Lion Costume Steals Chocolates. Bizarre Theft Caught On CCTV

Guess he should be branded a "big cat" burglar

Offbeat | | Updated: April 30, 2018 13:11 IST
Caught on camera: A burglar wearing a lion costume stole chocolates and some electronics

A man dressed in a lion costume (tail and all) and a big frizzy wig broke into a building in Australia and stole chocolates among a few other electronic items. Victoria Police released surveillance footage of the bizarre theft on social media, hoping someone would recognise the "lion man" and his accomplice despite that outlandish disguise. We must say, the video makes for quite a hilarious watch. 

The CCTV footage shows the man sneak past the camera. He's dressed in a yellow onesie with with long sleeves, an attached lion tail and an attached hood. He's also wearing a large mismatching black wig. He briefly opens and peeks into a fridge before moving out of the frame. 

Soon, an accomplice wearing a black jacket with 'Uber' on the back joins him.

Police say the two men stole a number of items including an Apple iPhone 8, four Microsoft surface pro computers, a hair iron (may be for his unruly mane), Canon camera and chocolates.

The burglary took place last Sunday.

Watch the bizarre CCTV footage below:
 

Last year, an armed man dressed as a giant coca-cola bottle stole $500 from a pizza place in the United States.

Comments
But both "lion man" and "coke man's" disguises were marginally far better than this man from Kanyakumari who robbed a mobile phone store with a clear plastic bag over his head or this burglar who hid under the plastic used for packaging bottles of water together. The only problem? His face was 100% visible. D'oh!

Not-so-smooth criminals.

