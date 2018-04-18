Video: Thief Used Plastic Wrapper As Disguise. Everyone Could See His Face It's no surprise that the ruse didn't work

St Mary's Police Department in Georgia, USA have released surveillance footage of a man who robbed a gaming parlour last Thursday. To hide from the CCTV camera installed in the establishment, the burglar used plastic used for packaging bottles of water together. The offender was caught on camera scurrying around the store with his face totally visible through a hole in the plastic disguise.



In a post shaming the poor guy, cops asked public to identify the suspect which should not be too difficult given his poor disguise.



Watch the video here:





Thousands of kilometres away in India, a















