Watch: Man's Heart-Stopping Train Roof Stunt Leaves Internet Concerned

A jaw-dropping video of a man performing a daring stunt on top of a moving train has taken the internet by storm, drawing a mix of astonishment and criticism from people. The video, posted on Instagram by user @amarbanglaremati has gained widespread attention.

The video was allegedly shot in Bangladesh and the reckless act has sparked widespread concern on the internet. The video shows a man precariously perched on the train's roof, just like the character in the popular game Subway Surfers who races along subway tracks dodging hazards.

See the video here:

The video sparked a flurry of online reactions. Many viewers were stunned and couldn't believe the man's nerve. Some criticized his behaviour as reckless and dumb, while others sparked a debate about the impact of popular culture on young people's tendency to engage in risky activities.

A user wrote, "Dumb ways to die."

Another user wrote, "Don't promote stupidity."

"He will be surfing in heaven if he keeps it up," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "All the stereotypes associated to Indian trains are actually true for Bangladeshi trains!!"

"I really wanted him to bump his head," the fifth user wrote.

