Viral Video: Child Goes On A Wild Ride On Airport Conveyor Belt

CCTV cameras captured a boy's journey through the baggage system at Santiago International Airport in Chile last Thursday after he managed to climb a conveyor belt. Fortunately, the boy was rescued by airport workers. Video of the incident was posted on social media and managed to gather over 5 million views.

The video shows the boy clambering onto the system behind an empty check-in desk. The video shows different angles of the child travelling on the moving conveyor belt. The cameras caught the boy's journey through the restricted areas of the airport. The airport staff noticed him and picked him up off the belt and to safety.

Chilean airport authorities told the newspaper La Tercerathat its facilities comply with "all international security standards in terms of the design of its infrastructure," including cameras and detectors.

The airport noted that it was airline personnel's responsibility to maintain "the correct and safe operation of the infrastructure."

"We are collecting all the information to determine how this situation occurred, and reinforce safety measures and protocols with the airline operators to prevent it from happening again, beyond the responsibility that parents and caregivers should have for the children," the statement added.

In 2019, a 2-year-old boy suffered a fractured hand after climbing onto the baggage belt at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.