Man Shares Inspiring Career Journey Of Rs 21,000 Salary To Closing Rs 60 Crore Deal, Internet Reacts

A mechanical engineering diploma holder shared their journey from earning Rs 21,000 per month to generating an annual income of Rs 1-2 crore. In a post on Reddit, the user detailed how he achieved success, becoming an inspiration for many on social media. The user wrote that they want to share how the "system" works, and how they "accidentally found a way to beat it".

Telling about the first job, the user said that they took what they could find. It was a "Document Executive" job at a financial firm, as after the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market was "dead", and they had "zero options". Despite working hard, his salary increased by just Rs 2,000 over 4.5 years, from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000.

"'Document Executive' is a fancy word for a delivery boy. My job was to collect files from clients, check the papers, and submit them to banks. For 4.5 years, I was the guy running around in the Delhi summer heat and winter fog," they wrote in the post, which received nearly 2,00 upvotes.

The turning point came when they met a Chartered Accountant (CA) who offered a deal to source funding cases independently, processing them through a network, and splitting earnings 50-50.

"I'm writing this because five years ago, I was standing in the rain with a backpack full of documents, crying because I couldn't afford to buy a decent raincoat. Today, I run my own firm and handle deals worth hundreds of crores," the user wrote in the r/IndiaBusiness subreddit.

"I realized that the market doesn't care about your degree. It cares if you can deliver. Today, I don't run around collecting papers. I work as a full-time financial consultant. I handle complex debt instruments-Project Funding, Equity Funding, M&A investments, and high-ticket B2B loans," they wrote.

"Recently, I've even expanded into Commercial Real Estate. A contact taught me that the hospitality sector in India is booming, so now I also facilitate the buying and selling of hotels and hospitals."

Social Media Reaction

The success story went viral on social media, with users praising the achievement. "Amazing story brother quite inspiring and motivating too!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"We never know how one decision one small step can lead our life to a better and fruitful future!" another user wrote.

"Taking my chance too, let me know if Any project for tech software developer?" a third user said.