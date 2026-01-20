Watch: Man Returns Lost Phone To Distraught Owner, Her Reaction Goes Viral

A viral video beautifully showcases a sweet moment when a man returned a lost phone to its distraught owner. The incident that happened at Indore Station. The man named Raghu Ahirwar found a phone and also recorded how he tracked the owner, eventually returning the device to the woman, who broke down in tears after receiving it. She blessed Ahirwar, saying, "Bhagwan tera bhala kare" (May God bless you).

Ahirwar found the unlocked phone at the station and used the call log to track down the owner. He located her outside the station and returned the phone, leaving her overwhelmed with gratitude.

Also read | No Night Guards, No CCTVs: Bengaluru Flat Owner's Cost-Cutting Ideas For Society Sparks Debate

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video of the reunion has gone viral on social media, with many praising Ahirwar's honesty. The video was viewed over 3 million times, and more than 281,000 users liked the post. "Acha kam kiya brother" (Good work brother), one user wrote in the comment section.

"If everyone does this, then the world will be a better place," another user wrote.

"Humanity is still alive my brother," a third user said.

Watch Mother's Reaction To Son's CRPF Job

In a different incident, a video captured the hearts of millions on social media as it showcases a very emotional moment of a young man from Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district sharing the news of his selection into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with his mother, who sells vegetables roadside.

The Instagram video shows the man, whose name is Gopal Sawant, telling his mother about the job on the footpath - the spot where she has been working tirelessly to support their family. She heard the news calmly, and then her eyes were filled with tears of joy.