"Am I Managing My Money Badly?" Man Shares How Rs 80,000 Monthly Income Still Feels Insufficient Amid Rising Expenses

For many people, a steady monthly income is expected to bring financial comfort, but rising expenses can still leave individuals feeling stretched and uncertain about their savings. An income of Rs 80,000 per month might sound comfortable on paper, but for one individual, it is proving to be barely sufficient even for basic subsistence.

Despite earning a salary that many would consider satisfactory, he reveals that after covering rent, groceries, bills, EMIs, and other routine expenses, he is left with very little-or nothing at all-to save.

In a Reddit post, the individual shared his predicament, asking whether it is common to feel financially strained despite having a relatively good income.

Check out The Post Here:

Photo Credit: anshu79036/Reddit

The titile of the post reads, "I earn upto 80k/month but still feel broke is this normal in India now?"

In the post, the individual expressed his frustration at feeling financially pressured despite earning an income that many would consider a substantial wage.

He explained that the money seems to vanish almost as soon as it hits his account each month, leaving him with very little opportunity to save or plan for the future.

"Sometimes it feels like I'm just surviving, not actually getting ahead," he wrote.

Despite having a steady income, he noted that essential expenses, such as rent, groceries, bills, and EMIs, leave him with very little room to make any financial headway.

