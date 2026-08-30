Man Shares How "Boring Business" Is Quietly Making Around Rs 5 Lakh Per Month Part-Time

A social media user recently shared how "real estate freelancing" is helping some of his friends are quietly make around Rs 5 lakh per month part-time without paying rent for an office space, hiring employees, or chasing venture capital funding.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user named Ankit Pandey revealed how it works. "Find 10-15 builders in your city, ask for their channel partner program and learn their projects, prices, payment plans and possession dates," he said.

"Then find buyers through Instagram, X, Facebook, WhatsApp, friends and colleagues. The math is crazy simple. A ₹50 lakh flat at 3% commission gives you Rs 1.5 lakh. Sell 3 flats, and that is Rs 4.5 lakh. Sell 4, and it is Rs 6 lakh."

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The user said that for this business, you don't need a product, inventory or funding. All you need is to find buyers, build trust, and close deals.

"Everyone is chasing the next big online business while some people are quietly doing this boring business part time and driving Fortuners. Sometimes the most boring businesses make the most interesting money," he added.

See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post went viral and sparked reactions from social media users. "That is what all the property dealers do, my friend. And there is a lot more that is needed to make this successful; this is definitely not part-time," one user wrote in the comment section.

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"My uncle has been doing this for three decades. Sometimes he sells 5-7 houses in a month and sometimes not a single house in 4-6 months. My aunt has a govt job so they can maintain their finances. This job is not for someone who is a sole breadwinner in his family," another user wrote in the comment section.

"It's not easy to find buyers also, there are big brokers like CBRE, so you have to compete with them," a third user said.