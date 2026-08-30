Man Hospitalised After Desperate Attempt To Treat Incontinence At Home

A 41-year-old man ended up in the hospital after resorting to an extreme DIY fix for incontinence, a condition that causes involuntary loss of bladder or bowel control, resulting in the accidental leakage of urine. According to a recent report by the New York Post, he poured superglue directly into his urinary tract. According to the report, the man, whose identity was not revealed, had been struggling with bladder leakage. He tried to block the leakage himself by putting strong adhesive inside his urethra.

While the leaks were stopped initially, it quickly turned into a medical emergency. Within a few days, the glue hardened into a solid block roughly four inches (10 cm) long, which completely shut down his ability to urinate, causing severe pain in his lower abdomen.

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After enduring a week of worsening pain, the man finally sought help at a hospital clinic.

Doctors who examined him could physically feel the hardened plug beneath the skin. Because the glue had solidified into a dense mass, standard non-invasive methods to clear the blockage weren't an option.

Surgeons had to perform a surgical incision along the tissue to reach the hardened glue and extract it safely.

According to the doctors, they came across such cases all the time when foreign objects, like tweezers, wires, and pencils, are stuck into penises. As mentioned in the report, such cases are a result of some kind of sexual gratification or disturbed behaviour.

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But in this case, the man, who dropped superglue into his urethra, didn't have any history of psychiatric disorders; he just wanted to treat his incontinence.

Medical experts strongly warn against attempting any home remedies for urinary issues. They note that inserting foreign objects into the body can cause severe tissue damage, kidney issues, or permanent loss of bladder control.

As per medical experts, anyone experiencing incontinence should consult a primary care doctor or urologist for safe treatment.