Man Shares Frustration With Domestic Help Taking Planned Sick Leaves, Internet Reacts

A man's post about his domestic helper's understanding of "sick leave" has gone viral and resonated with many on social media. The man shared an incident that one day he had taken medical leave, so the helper asked why he didn't go to the office. To which her mother responded, "he is on sick leave." Explaining further, his mother said that he's sick, so he took a leave. The domestic help then learned about the concept, but started using it even for the planned leaves.

He said that now every time the house help takes a leave, she just messages her mother a day before that, and the next day she'll be on sick leave.

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"Bro, how do I make my maid understand the core concept of sick leave??" a user named ElectronicStrategy43 shared in the Indian Workplace subreddit. The post gained significant reach on the platform.

"It reminds me of the shitty corporate rules where they say inform in advance if you're sick, how would I know that I would be sick tomorrow and I wonder, how my maid is figuring out that she is going to get sick tomorrow," the user wrote.

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Social Media Reaction

In the comment section, online users shared their point of view. "How often is she actually taking a leave though? If it's like one/two every month, then i don't see the point. They are workers not slaves," one user noted.

"Break the trauma cycle guys, I know we want to pass on the frustration of how badly we are treated at work onto our maids. but please overcome that impulse and please treat her well," said another user.

"Dock her pay and put her into PIP. Scare her that AI is gonna take over her job," a third user stated.