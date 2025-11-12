"It Was My Education Fund": Man Recalls Father's Unreturned Loan And Lessons In Kindness

A heartfelt post by a finance professional named Vineeth K has gone viral on social media after he shared how his late father's act of kindness changed another family's life but left his own struggling financially for years.

About ten years ago, Vineeth's father lent Rs 8 lakh to a family in need so they could send their child to study in Canada. At that time, the amount had been saved for Vineeth's higher education. In 2015, Vineeth received an admission offer from a top US university but couldn't attend due to insufficient funds. He later completed his MBA in Chennai, supported by his father's savings and a partial sponsorship from his employer.

In 2015, I got an admit from a top university in the US, but I couldn't go because we didn't have enough funds (70L) to support . I eventually did my MBA in India, thankfully… — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 12, 2025

Tragically, Vineeth's father passed away a few years later, leaving the family burdened with debts. Despite his mother's repeated requests over eight years, the borrowed money was never returned. The family that received the help has since prospered; their son completed his studies, settled in Canada, and recently bought his first home.

In his post, Vineeth clarified that the Rs 8 lakh came from his education fund and was never meant for someone else's MBA. He said his father's gesture, though unrepaid, symbolizes generosity and compassion. "I like to think my father's kindness helped another person build their life, and that's a blessing in itself," Vineeth wrote.

The post quickly went viral, garnering nearly one lakh views, around 2,000 likes, and hundreds of comments from users who resonated with Vineeth's story. Many praised his late father's compassion and Vineeth's graceful outlook.

One user wrote, "God will return your good deeds with even greater blessings. Keep growing, but never mix money with relationships, if you help, do it selflessly and never expect it back."

Another commented, "The kindness will come back to your family in another form; that's the circle of life."

Others shared similar experiences, with one remarking, "This is the story of many households, people with good hearts often suffer the most. It's not foolishness, but trust. We believe others will be as honest as we are. I've now stopped lending money altogether."