Madhya Pradesh Minister's "Fake Farmers" Swipe Draws Kamal Nath Response

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang has blamed the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government's farm loan waiver scheme for the poor financial condition of cooperative societies and banks in the state.

The Sports, Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister alleged that the benefit was extended to "fake farmers" and disrupted the entire system.

He told reporters in Bhopal the 15-month Congress government's decision had weakened Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and cooperative banks. At the same time, he presented the achievements of his departments.

"The 15-month Congress government implemented a loan waiver scheme for fake farmers. This directly impacted our PACS and banks. Our systems were disrupted because of this, but this is Dr Mohan Yadav's government. I assure you that in the next two years, we will streamline all the banks," Sarang said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath rejected the allegations and shared district-wise data of the loan waiver on X, accusing the BJP minister of lying.

"BJP government minister Vishwas Sarang, who deceives farmers day and night, has told a blatant lie regarding the farmer loan waiver that took place during my government. He should apologise to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the farmer brothers for this lie," Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath said the loan waiver was the first decision taken after he assumed office.

"The truth is that as soon as I took oath as chief minister, the first thing I did was waive farmers' loans. The Congress government waived loans worth Rs 11,646.96 crore for 26,95,381 (around 27 lakh) farmers in two phases," he said, adding he released district-wise details of beneficiaries and amount.

The former chief minister alleged the BJP prevented the full implementation of the scheme.

"If the BJP had not deceitfully toppled the Congress government and formed its own government, the loans of the remaining farmers would also have been waived. Instead of misleading people with lies, the BJP should fulfil the promises it made to farmers during the elections," he said.

किसानों के साथ रात-दिन धोखा करने वाली भाजपा सरकार के मंत्री विश्वास सारंग ने मेरी सरकार के दौरान हुई किसान कर्ज़ माफ़ी को लेकर सरासर झूठ बोला है। इस झूठ के लिए उन्हें मध्य प्रदेश की जनता और किसान भाइयों से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए।



Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also attacked Sarang, calling his statement irresponsible and insulting to farmers.

Patwari said the BJP minister and the state government had developed a "habit of lying" and reminded that even a former BJP agriculture minister had admitted in writing in the assembly that during Kamal Nath's tenure, loans of up to Rs 2 lakh were waived for about 26 lakh farmers across 51 districts.

He demanded an apology from Sarang, saying farmers should not be labelled as fraudsters.

"Don't become so intoxicated with power that you start calling the farmers who feed the country frauds. If you have even a shred of shame left, apologize to farmers for this statement," Patwari said.