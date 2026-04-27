Man Sells Ad Space On His Toilet, Brands Line Up In Viral Marketing Stunt

What started as a joke about being jobless turned into an amazing business idea when a Philadelphia-based man named Nick Greenawalt started selling space on his toilet. Now, brands have lined up to get into his bathroom. "Unemployed final boss. Trying to make $1,000,000 from my toilet," the bio of Greenawalt read.

Renowned brands such as Clorox, Pine-Sol and MiraLAX have been featured on Greenawalt's toilet. Grooming brand Dr Squatch also bought a spot, and in the comment section, it wrote: "All I heard was 'King Dr Squatch."

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Watch Greenawalt's video here:

Crypto payments firm MoonPay had even shared a post in which they mentioned. "24 hours ago, we advertised MoonPay on a stranger's toilet bowl," it wrote.

"Here's what happened next: 1 million IG video views, and redacted new app downloads, 1,000+ new followers."

"It cost 0.05% of our annual marketing budget," the post added.

24 hours ago, we advertised MoonPay on a stranger's toilet bowl



here's what happened next:



🤯 1 MILLION IG VIDEO VIEWS

📱 *redacted* new app downloads

💜 1,000+ new followers



it cost 0.05% of our annual marketing budget



now that's what I call a Super Bowl, @motionbynick! pic.twitter.com/5t1fph4nry — MoonPay 🟣 (@moonpay) February 4, 2026

Social Media Reaction

His videos gained massive traction, with one video amassing over 40 million views and another getting nearly 13 million views. Tens of thousands of viewers enjoyed the "creative" concept and liked the video.

"I spoke about your situation in my last video because I really believe in it as both a form of content and art. I feel like you may not agree with that personally but this whole thing is really cool. On a deeper level you're inspiring a lot of talented creative people to try new things. I hope you get to that million and much more," one user said.

"You are a fricking inspiration for all creatives here. We just need a cool idea to break through also, there is almost infinite potential in social media for creativity," another user said.

"Gotta be a pivot to turn this from a fun moment into a career definer. You need to become the face of projection mapping! Employ him!" a third user added.