Chinese Company Lists "Free Toilets, Free Lifts" As Job Perks, Sparks Online Laughter

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A job ad in China has gone viral for its unusual employee perks. It includes free toilet use, elevator access, and no overtime charges. Critics argue these benefits should be standard, not listed as perks.

A job ad in China has gone viral for its bizarre 'perks', sparking both controversy and amusement. The ad, shared on social media, lists "free toilet use," "free elevator access," and "no overtime electricity charges" as employee benefits, raising eyebrows and sparking laughter. The job ad gained attention on April 29 when Workplace Slackers, a social media account with 4.4 million followers, shared a post highlighting its unusual benefits. Although the company and job title weren't disclosed, the post mentioned that the role involved order processing, requiring detail-oriented candidates with Excel skills and experience, South China Morning Post reported.

The job offered a standard eight-hour workday with two shift options: an early shift from 9 am to 6 pm or a late shift from 1 pm to 10 pm, both including a one-hour break. The monthly salary during the probationary period was 4,000 yuan (US$550). Employees would enjoy four days off per month and receive double pay on national holidays.

The company also highlighted occasional team-building activities, afternoon tea, and late-night snacks as part of the benefits package. Additionally, employees were offered a modest 100-yuan monthly base salary increase after one year of service.

The job posting drew widespread criticism and controversy over its so-called "benefits", which are otherwise pretty standard and basic in any company. It also triggered a lively and humorous online debate.

One user commented, "Does this company think it is God or some kind of saviour?"

Another said, "Scroll through more job apps and you will find plenty of bizarre companies like this."

A third wrote, "These so-called job benefits should be standard? How can they be listed as perks?"

Notably, China's highly competitive job market presents numerous challenges for workers, including long working hours, low pay, poor working conditions, and limited job security. The notorious "996 schedule," where employees work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week, is a harsh reality in some industries. More so, age discrimination is prevalent, with many individuals over 35 struggling to find employment.