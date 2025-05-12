Indian Techie Shares Sweden's Corporate Perks, Internet Says "Dream Job"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian developer in Sweden highlights employee perks in video. Swedish companies offer 30 days of paid vacation for full-time staff. New hires receive an iPhone and a laptop as part of their onboarding.

An Indian software developer living in Sweden has gone viral after sharing a glimpse into the enviable perks enjoyed by employees in Swedish offices, leaving netizens both amazed and a little envious.

Ashutosh, who is based in Sweden, took to Instagram to highlight the generous benefits that are considered standard in the country's corporate sector. In his video, he listed perks ranging from extended vacations to wellness allowances that sparked a flurry of reactions online.

According to Ashutosh, full-time employees in Sweden are entitled to 30 days of paid vacation every year. What's more, many offices allow staff to leave early, offering half-days, before public holidays. New recruits, he revealed, are welcomed with the latest iPhone and a laptop as part of their onboarding kit.

Sweden's focus on employee well-being was another standout point. Ashutosh said companies offer allowances between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for gym memberships, massages, and wellness services. For those working from home, firms provide an additional setup allowance of up to Rs 50,000.

Even daily expenses are covered, with a Rs 10,000 monthly lunch allowance. Employees can also lease cars at discounted rates, while parents receive an impressive 480 days of paid parental leave, with 80% of their salary covered.

Ashutosh also noted that if someone loses their job, Sweden's union system steps in with financial support for up to nine months. And during summer, working hours get even more flexible, with employees granted extra time off.

Perhaps the detail that struck the biggest chord with viewers: vacation leave isn't something employees have to request - it's considered a right.

His post quickly gained traction, with many users calling it the "dream job scenario" and wishing for similar policies back home in India.

A user commented, "Our dream job."

Another user wrote, "Leave lena haq hai but yaha manager ko inform karna nahi, pehle use manana padta hai (Taking leave is a right, but here you have to first convince the manager before even informing him)."

"Happy for you," the third user commented on Instagram.