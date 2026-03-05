Man Rescued After Being Trapped In Manchester Phone Box While Ordering Kebab

A man had to be rescued after he trapped himself in a phone box, attempting to order a kebab in Deansgate, Manchester. Firefighters were called to the spot after the man stepped into the classic red phone booth, hoping to use the phone inside to order the food item.

According to a report in the Manchester Evening News, there was no working phone inside the booth, and the heavy door instantly slammed shut behind the man, leaving him stranded inside for over an hour. Friends accompanying the man tried to open the door, but could not make a breakthrough.

As bystanders filmed the incident, some encouraged him to kick his way out of the box. Though the man managed to remove a glass panel at the bottom half of the booth, the escape eluded him.

"He went into the box to phone for a kebab. The door shut behind him and locked him in," one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"Only BT engineers have keys. He had no way of getting out. His mates were laughing, but they couldn't get him out. His friends tried for about an hour, then had to phone the fire brigade."

Firefighters Arrive

Shortly after making the call, the firefighters arrived at the scene and forced the door open while onlookers gathered nearby. The man stepped out and shook hands with rescuers.

Reacting to the incident, one social media user said: "I'd speculate that a fair amount of alcohol was consumed prior to this ill-fated kebab phone order attempt."

Another added: "Right, but did he get his kebab in the end?"

