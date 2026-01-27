Firefighters Rescue Owl Caught In Kite String In Maharashtra, Heartwarming Video Viral

A video of an owl's miraculous rescue from a kite string (manjha) has won the hearts of social media users. Shared on Instagram by a user named Amit Khairnar, the clip shows the owl helplessly dangling upside down from an overhead wire, with one of its wings seemingly clipped by the string.

The incident took place in the city of Pimri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra, with Khairnar initially spotting the owl. Despite flapping its wings repeatedly, the owl could not free itself as other predatory birds started circling around, prompting Khairnar to call the fire department.

The fire truck arrived soon, and the firefighters began the rescue. The height proved a hindrance in the rescue, but the firefighters managed to carefully lower the wire from a nearby building and brought down the owl safely. Afterwards, the firefighters removed the kite string stuck in the owl's wing and took it to a veterinarian.

"Thank you very much to the entire firefighting team in our area. We immediately helped safely rescue an owl stuck in a kite rope. Your readiness, sensitivity towards animals and selfless service are truly inspiring. Salute to the selfless work you are doing to protect society and nature," Khairnar captioned the accompanying video.

'Thank You For Taking Initiative'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 614,000 views and hundreds of comments from social media users who lauded Khairnar and the fire department for taking prompt action.

"Thank you for caring for the owl and providing the help it required," said one user, while another added: "First of all, thank you for taking the initiative to give him life. And the firefighters are very much appreciated."

A third commented: "Last year, I noticed a crowd gathered in panic. When I went closer, I saw a baby owl trapped in a kite string, unable to fly. People around it were superstitious, saying it would cause them a bad omen. I simply picked up the owl with one hand, untangled the string in under a minute, and it flew away. Everyone stared at me like I was the devil."

A fourth said: "We give Indian services a lot of flak when things go wrong! We need to appreciate when these guys do a good job! I don't think it's easy operating in a country like India!"