More Than 30 Displaced Animals Rescued Amid Rains In Mumbai, Nearby Areas

More than 30 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued in Mumbai and surrounding districts as heavy rains pounded the region, a forest official said on Monday.

Cases of lost and abandoned pets, strays, and domestic animals were also reported, along with wildlife distress calls from the city and suburbs, said Santosh Bhagane from the Mumbai range rescue team of the forest department.

"We have received more than 60 distress calls in 24 hours and rescued more than 30 animals, birds and reptiles from Mumbai and surrounding districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar," said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

Star Tortoises, which are not native to the city, and migratory birds like Flamingos and Ibis were sighted with native species like owls, kites and kingfishers.

Pythons, vipers, cobras, rat snakes, and checkered keelbacks, among other reptiles displaced due to rains, were rescued from the periphery of forest areas and water-logged places, Sharma said.

Bats, squirrels, and mongoose were also rescued in different parts of the city, he added.

