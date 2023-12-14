Watch: Frightened Dog Caught In 8-Foot Waves, Rescued By Firefighters In US

The dog proved hard to find in the waves.

Firefighters in Minnesota rescued a scared dog from Lake Superior after it fell into the water on December 7th. The dog had escaped its leash and ended up in the lake near the Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge. Dispatchers located the dog with the help of bridge cameras and guided the firefighters to the scene.

Despite the cold and icy conditions, the firefighters, wearing special suits, jumped into Lake Superior to rescue the struggling dog. The dog proved hard to find in the waves, but with the help of spotlights and directions from fellow firefighters on the piers, they located and secured the dog.

It was a challenging task to pull the exhausted dog onto the rescue boat due to the waves and the dog's fear. Eventually, the determined crew succeeded and reunited the shivering dog with its relieved owners. The dog received immediate treatment for exposure and quickly showed signs of recovery.

"The owners and dog were transported to their vehicle by Duluth Fire, and the dog was showing marked signs of improvement. He had stopped shivering, was able to walk on his own, and was waging his tail as he jumped into his owner's car," the department said.

In a Facebook post, the department further said that the Duluth Fire Department is often asked why we would respond to calls like this and put firefighters at any level of risk for an animal. The Duluth Fire Department understands how important pets are to their families. We have learned in the fire service that if we do not respond to help in these situations, bystanders and owners will likely take action on their own.