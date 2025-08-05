"Save My Wife First": China Man's Selfless Plea To Rescuers Amid Floods Goes Viral

A heartwarming video of a husband's selfless request during a rescue operation in China has gone viral on social media. As flash floods swept through northern China due to heavy rain, a man, trapped in floodwaters with his wife, urged the first responders to prioritise saving his wife, mentioning she couldn't swim. According to South China Morning Post, the devastating floods, caused by heavy rains, claimed at least 30 lives in Beijing after a year's worth of rain fell in under a week.

Amid the floods, a couple was trapped in their small eatery, and when firefighters arrived, the husband selflessly asked them to save his wife first. He put her in a life ring and pushed her towards the rescuers, but the strong currents swept them away, complicating the rescue.

The husband, still standing in the water, assured rescuers he was fine and could swim, asking them to prioritise his wife's safety. However, the rescuers insisted on saving him as well, and eventually, both were taken to safety.

"At that time, we were extremely frightened. This is the most dangerous situation we have been in since we got married more than 10 years ago. My wife cried because she could not swim. As a man, the first thing that came to my mind was to save my wife first. Thanks very much to the firefighters for saving us," the husband, surnamed Liu, said in the report.

The heartwarming rescue video has taken social media by storm in China, with netizens widely praising the husband's selfless love and devotion for his wife.

One user wrote, "Critical moments put human nature under scrutiny. Sister, you have chosen a good husband."

Another commented, "I have come to believe in love again."

Heavy rains in northern China triggered devastating floods and mudslides, killing at least 30 people in Beijing and 8 in Hebei province, with 4 still missing. In Tianjin's Jizhou District, a record-breaking mudslide in 70 years forced over 10,000 residents to evacuate, with floodwaters reaching 1 meter or higher on the streets.