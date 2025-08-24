Advertisement
Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Throws Chopped Off Body Parts In River

Some of the body parts were also found in the residence, police said.

Read Time: 1 min

The accused on Saturday night confessed to a relative, who informed the police. (Representational)
Hyderabad:

A man allegedly murdered his wife here and dismembered her body at their home in Medipally near here, police said on Sunday.

Some of the body parts were found in the residence, while others were thrown in the Musi River, they said.

The accused, on Saturday night, confessed to a relative, who informed the police.

The couple, who belong to Vikarabad district, were staying in a rented house here for the past about one month, police said.

Further investigations were on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

