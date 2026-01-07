Congress Leader Arrested In Rs 28 Crore GST Evasion Case In Hyderabad

A Congress leader and transport company executive has been arrested in connection with a GST evasion case involving more than Rs 28 crore, officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said.

DGGI officials in Hyderabad arrested Sunil Kumar, Congress leader and Managing Director of Orange Passenger Transport Pvt. Ltd., for allegedly evading GST amounting to Rs 28.24 crore. Officials said he collected GST from customers but failed to deposit the amount with the government within the prescribed time.

The alleged evasion came to light during inspections carried out as part of a statewide drive against GST violations.

Following his arrest, Sunil Kumar was produced before the Nampally Economic Offences Court in Hyderabad. The case has been registered under the Central GST Act, 2017, which deals with serious tax offences.

In a separate case, Chethan N, Managing Director of Trillion Lead Factory Pvt. Ltd., was also arrested for allegedly creating fake bills and claiming false input tax credit worth around Rs 22 crore.

Officials said further investigation is underway and more details are expected as the probe continues.

