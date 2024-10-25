Man Gets Rejection Mail From Company In The Middle Of Interview: 'Hilariously Unfortunate'

The post has accumulated nearly 3,000 upvotes. (Representative pic)

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user shared his "hilariously unfortunate" experience of being rejected by a company while he was still being interviewed for the role on a Zoom call. In his post, the man revealed that the incident happened during his second round of interviews with a panel including senior managers and the Chief of Staff.

"It was the second of three interviews, so not an overwhelming number, but it was the longest by far (1.5 hours). The first had been half an hour, and the third was only going to be 15 minutes with the CTO," the Reddit user wrote. He said that the interview was going well and the panel was just having a light-hearted chat. "The Chief of Staff beings up the third interview: 'Let's get it scheduled before we forget'" he said.

The man shared that he was ready for the third round of interviews, however, he suddenly received a rejection email mid-interview. "A rejection email. The "dear john" kind we've all gotten used to. It's from them," he said.

The Reddit user recalled that this is also when the Chief of Staff asked him if he would be free for the next interview. "All I can do is smile and reply: 'Works great for me, but I'm not sure it's going to work for the rest of the hiring team. Someone just rejected me sight unseen,'" he told the panel.

His response shocked everyone on the panel. "I've been rejected from this role so you can pursue other candidates that more closely align," he said. "What other candidates are left? I thought he was the last?" one of the senior members asked another.

The man said that this revelation led to an "awkward few minutes of silence" before one of them assured him that they would get back to him by the end of the week. "Then I was kicked out of the Zoom call. So I'm thinking someone's friend just got hired and no one told the Chief of Staff, or the role got closed due to budget and again, no one told the Chief of Staff. Either way... hilariously unfortunate," the man concluded.

The Reddit user shared about the incident just a day back. Since then his post has accumulated nearly 3,000 upvotes. Reacting to the post, one user shared, "My husband once interviewed with amazon for a corporate dev role and on the way to his car in their parking lot, his phone buzzed and it was their rejection! Like damn, that was lickity split. I kept teasing him like what did you do, fart?"

"That sucks. It sounds like it might have been a decent team to work with. Maybe it was a mistake and you'll still get the job," commented another.

"Brutal, being rejected via email during the interview. Sounds like you dodged a bullet honestly, reflective of what it would be like to work there," commented a third user. "I hate that this happened to you but I love that you're able to tell this story. If you're interviewing, it's just a matter of time before you come across something meant for you. Keep going," said another.