Watch: Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Video Guide To Identify Faulty Autorickshaw Meters

The video has amassed over 388,000 views.

High fares from autorickshaws are a common problem faced by many commuters in India. So, to address this issue, Mumbai Traffic Police released a video guide on Wednesday to help commuters identify the manipulation of autorickshaw meters and avoid potential overcharging. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the police department shared tips for identifying faulty meters, aiming to empower commuters and ensure fair fares. In the clip, a police officer demonstrates a key indicator of a tampered meter: an additional blinking point after the last digit on the meter. The cop explains that if the blinking light remains visible or continues to blink after the meter button is turned off, it clearly signifies that the meter has been tampered with and is likely overcharging passengers.

"Wondering how your autorickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? No rocket science - here's a simple guide to help you identify whether the Auto Rickshaw meter is faulty or not. Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters," Mumbai Traffic Police wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters.#MTPCommuteTipspic.twitter.com/0NXhOozoMl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 23, 2024

In the following tweet, the police department shared information for reporting faulty meters. Passengers can reach out to the relevant Regional Transport Office (RTO) helpline numbers: RTO Mumbai Central: 9076201010 or via email at mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com RTO Mumbai West: 9920240202 or mh02.autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com.

The police also informed that all legal actions had been initiated against the autorickshaw drivers involved in the tampering of the meter. Measures include the First Information Report registered against the drivers. Additionally, authorities have seized a vehicle in question (auto rickshaw), preventing its further use until the investigation is complete. Furthermore, the driver's operating permit has been cancelled, effectively revoking their license to operate as an autorickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, the awareness video has gained traction online, amassing over 388,000 views. Reacting to the video, one user suggested, "Remove the meter concept and get the mobile app. Let drivers click Ok for the journey to start. Stop for closing the journey. Majority of them use mobiles for either ola or Uber. No manipulations anymore."

"They kept saying electronic meters can't be tampered. I always called them out. Been happening since 5+ yrs," commented another. "There is gross negligence of DCP Traffic to look into various grievances related to Auto's and traffic all over," said a third user.