Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory, Routes To Avoid

Large crowds are expected to gather along the parade route.

The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's open-bus parade following their recent T20 World Cup win. The parade will travel from Nariman Point, Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, covering approximately 2 km from 3-7 pm, news agency PTI reported. Large crowds are expected to gather along the route and at the stadium to celebrate Team India's World Cup triumph after 13 years.

Traffic Jams Likely In Mumbai

"Traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July,” the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote in a statement on X.

In view of Victory Rally of Indian Cricket team, the traffic movements are likely to be congested from NCPA to Wankhede stadium from 15:00 to 21:00 hrs on 4th July. #RouteForChampions#MTPTrafficUpdatespic.twitter.com/vwTmuyrMDg — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 3, 2024

Routes to avoid

NS Road (North Bound): All vehicles except emergency ones will be banned from NCPA to Meghdoot Bridge (Princess Street Bridge).

Alternative routes

Route 1: Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) to Maharshi Karve Road to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) to Marine Lines to Charni Road to Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) to destination.

Route 2: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Junction to Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil to CTO Junction to destination.

Route 3 (from RTI Junction): Turn left onto NS Patkar Marg to Pandit Paluskar Chowk, then turn left onto SVP Road, and finally turn right at Pandit Paluskar Chowk onto Maharshi Karve Road to the destination.

Route 4 (from Vinoly Chowpatty Junction): Proceed on Maharshi Karve Road to the destination.

Route 5 (from Princess Street Bridge): Turn left onto Shamaldas Gandhi Marg to Vardhman Chowk to the destination.

Route 6 (from Ramnath Goenka Marg): Proceed to Sakhar Bhavan Junction, turn right onto Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, and continue to Free Press Circle to the destination.

Plan your route accordingly to avoid delays.

Earlier in the day, the Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, received a hero's welcome in Delhi. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, waving the national flag and holding congratulatory placards, to catch a glimpse of their favourite players.

In the ICC World T20 finale, India defeated South Africa who, at one point, needed just 26 runs from 24 balls. However, a couple of tight overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep brought India back into the game before Surya Kumar Yadav's stunning catch to dismiss David Miller paved the way for the country's second World T20 title. This is India's first ICC trophy since 2013 when the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.